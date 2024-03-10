Chola and Jatayu: Indian Navy's ode to maritime history in a week of naval milestones

In a week filled with significant milestones for the Indian Navy, the spotlight has not only been on its hard power but also on the subtle yet profound homage paid to India's rich maritime legacy. The Indian Navy marked a pivotal week with the inauguration of the new INS Jatayu naval base, twin carrier operations featuring INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, and the Biannual Naval Commanders’ Conference presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh aboard INS Vikramaditya.

Amongst the headlines of new naval bases and operational prowess, a deeper narrative unfolded, tracing back to the roots of Indian maritime history. The inauguration of the INS Jatayu naval base in Minicoy, Lakshadweep, marked a strategic move in securing the vital Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs). Situated on the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, INS Jatayu's significance extends beyond its geographical location. Named after the 'Jatayu' from the epic Ramayana, the base embodies the spirit of "Service before Self," echoing Jatayu's valiant attempt to thwart the abduction of Sita, even at the cost of his own life.

Naval Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar, speaking at the commissioning ceremony, emphasized the role of INS Jatayu as a sentinel, providing crucial security and surveillance in the region. Drawing parallels to Jatayu's pivotal role in providing situational awareness to Lord Rama, Admiral Kumar underscored the base's importance as the eyes and ears of the Navy on the western front, complementing INS Baaz in the east at Andamans.

He said, "The naming of this unit as 'Jatayu', is an apt recognition of this spirit of providing security, surveillance and selfless service. Jatayu's information to Lord Rama provided him with crucial situational awareness leading to the successful quest that followed"

The inauguration of the Naval War College building, Chola in Goa, adds another layer to the narrative, paying homage to the Chola Empire, one of India's greatest maritime powers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, presiding over the ceremony, highlighted the historical significance of the Chola imprint on the Indian Navy. The newly inaugurated building stands as a testament to the Chola legacy, symbolizing their maritime prowess and strategic acumen.