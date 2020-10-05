India successfully tests Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo

In a historic mission, India successfully tested a Hybrid weapon system ‘Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo’ (SMART) on Monday.

"The @DRDO_India has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

It is a Hybrid weapon system where two-weapon capabilities are joined to make one weapon system that vastly expands the range and speed of a weapon system which has not changed much over the decades.



SMART is a supersonic anti-ship missile with a medium-weight torpedo as its payload, together the weapon working as a supersonic anti-submarine missile.

According to the reports, the weapon will have a range of around 350 nautical miles (which is about 650 kilometers) and can be used to engage hostile submarines from nearly half a sea away.

