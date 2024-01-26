India Republic Day 2024: IMD issues 'orange alert', warns of dense fog, very low visibility in Delhi

As India gears up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, dense fog in the national capital may affect visibility during the parade and celebrations, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted moderate to dense fog conditions in parts of Delhi during the early hours of Friday (Jan 26) which might affect visibility and issued an 'orange alert'.

Cold weather and dense fog

The IMD said people would see only up to 400 metres until 8:30 am (local time) due to the foggy weather. However, the conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses.

The visibility levels may improve to between 500 to 800 metres from 10:00 am (local time) and by the time the Republic Day parade begins at Kartavya Path, the fog would further dissipate with conditions improving to 1,500 metres by 10:30 am (local time).

This blinding layer of fog has partially been attributed to the absence of active western disturbances – originating in the Mediterranean region and bringing unseasonal rainfall to the northwest part of the country.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in New Delhi is likely to settle in the range of five to seven degrees Celsius on Friday. The maximum may range between 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

What about the surrounding area?

Cold weather conditions and dense fog have also been predicted in parts of other Indian states surrounding the national capital, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday (Jan 25), New Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, which is around three notches below its seasonal average.

Republic Day Parade

This year India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day and commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. Like every year, there will be a grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in the Indian capital.

The theme for the Republic Day Parade 2024 is "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat: Loktantra Ki Matruka." It will showcase the position of India as a promoter of democracy.