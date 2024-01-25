Padma Awards 2024 declared on Indian Republic Day Eve: Full list of awardees

Padma Awards have been declared in India on the eve of Republic Day 2024. This are one of the highest civilian awards in India. Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award while the Padma Awards are second in the hierarchy of honours that are conferred on individuals for their exceptional work in various fields. There are three categories of Padma Awards: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan (in ascending order).