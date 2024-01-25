Padma Awards 2024 declared on Indian Republic Day Eve: Full list of awardees
The awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year. Photograph:(Zee News Network)
Story highlights
Padma Awards have been declared in India on the eve of Republic Day 2024. This are one of the highest civilian awards in India. Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award while the Padma Awards are second in the hierarchy of honours that are conferred on individuals for their exceptional work in various fields. There are three categories of Padma Awards: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan (in ascending order).
Here's a list of Padma Shri Awardees 2024:
- Parbati Baruah: First female mahout in India
- Jageshwar Yadav: Tribal welfare worker
- Chami Murmu: Tribal environmentalist
- Gurvinder Singh: Differently-abled social worker
- Sathyanarayana Beleri: A rice farmer from Kasargod, Kerala
- Sangthankima: Social worker from Aizawl
- Hemchand Manjhi: A traditional medicinal practitioner
- Dukhu Majhi: Tribal environmentalist from West Bengal
- K Chellammal: Organic farmer from South Andaman
- Yanung Jamoh Lego: East Siang based herbal medicine expert
- Somanna: Tribal Welfare Worker from Mysuru, Karnataka
- Sarbeswar Basumatary: Tribal farmer from Chirang District in Assam
- Prema Dhanraj: Plastic surgeon (reconstructive) and social worker.
- Uday Vishwanath Deshpande: International Mallakhamb coach
- Yazdi Maneksha Italia: Renowned microbiologist
- Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan: Globally recognised Godna painters
- Ratan Kahar: A Bhadu folk singer from Birbhum in West Bengal
- Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil: A Kalluvazhi Kathakali Dancer practicing the art for over 60 years.
- Uma Maheshwari D: First female exponent of Harikatha
- Gopinath Swain: Krishna Leela singer from Ganjam District in Odisha
- Smriti Rekha Chakma: Chakma Loinloom Shawl Weaver from Tripura
- Omprakash Sharma: Mach Theatre Artistpractisin the 200-year-old art for 7 decades
- Narayanan EP: Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur
- Bhagbat Padhan: Sabda Nrutya folk dance artist from Bargarh, Odisha
- Sanatan Rudra Pal: Renowned sculptor with experience spanning five decades.
- Badrappan M: Valli Oyil Kumi folk dance artist from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
- Jordan Lepcha: A bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe in Mangan, Assam.
- Machihan Sasa: Longpi potter from Ukhrul in Manipur. Spent five decades to preserve the traditional art of pottery.
- Gaddam Sammiah: Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist from Jangaon, Telangana.
- Jankilal: Behrupiya artist hailing from Bhilwara in Rajasthan.
- Dasari Kondappa: Burra Veena player from Narayanpet, Telangana.
- Babu Ram Yadav: Brass Marori craftsperson with experience of more than 6 decades.
- Nepal Chandra Sutradhar: Chhau mask maker
