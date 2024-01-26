Indian PM Modi gifts replica of Ram Temple to French President Emmanuel Macron

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Jan 25) gifted a replica of the Ram Temple to French President Emmanuel Macron in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Macron, who is on a two-day official visit to India, will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi tomorrow.

It is pertinent to note that the grand, star-studded consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple was held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22) with PM Modi performing the main rituals. Indian PM Narendra Modi gifts a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur.



PM Modi, Marcon hold mega roadshow in Jaipur

Both leaders held a mega roadshow on the streets of the pink city and were welcomed by citizens in large numbers.

The crowd also showered flower petals on PM Modi and French President Macron.

Following the roadshow, the Indian prime minister and the French president visited Hawa Mahal, also known as the 'Palace of Breeze', which was built in the year 1799 as an extension to the Royal City Palace of Jaipur.

After this, the two interacted over a cup of tea at a local shop and the French President made the payment through UPI.

PM Modi then explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to French

President.

"Connecting over tea & UPI! PM @narendramodidemonstrated the simplicity & swiftness of 's UPI payment system to President @EmmanuelMacron by purchasing cups of tea and an Indian handicraft using UPI. Digital cooperation is an important pillar of - partnership," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on X.

The two leaders earlier in the day also visited Jantar Mantar which was listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in July 2010.

PM Modi hails India-France ties

PM Modi took to his official social media and hailed ties between India and France. He said that it was a matter of great pride that French President Emmanuel Macron will be taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday (Jan 26).

he further expressed his happiness that the French leader commenced his visit to India from Jaipur, which is a city known for its rich culture and heritage.

"Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people," he wrote on X. Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron.



"It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration," he added.

"Visited Jantar Mantar in Jaipur with President @EmmanuelMacron. This UNESCO World Heritage Site stands as a testament to India's rich heritage in astronomy. It also symbolises the blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, a shared value that both India and France appreciate," he wrote on X highlighting his visit to the World Heritage Site with the French leader.