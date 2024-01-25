'India is the mother of democracy ', says President Droupadi Murmu in Republic Day eve address

Extending greetings to people on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that it is truly a historic milestone in the journey of the nation in many ways.

In her Address to the Nation on the eve of Republic Day, the President said that the democratic system in India is much older than the concept of Western democracy and that is the reason why India is called the "mother of democracy".

Tomorrow is the day when we celebrate the commencement of the Constitution. Its Preamble begins with the words 'We, the People of India', highlighting the theme of the document, namely, democracy. In India, the democratic system is much older than the concept of Western democracy. That is the reason why India is called the "mother of democracy," she said.

The President said the nation gratefully remembers the leaders as well as the officials who contributed to the framing of "our splendid and inspiring" Constitution.

"My heartiest greetings to all of you on the eve of the 75th Republic Day! My heart is filled with pride when I look back and see how far we have travelled despite adversities. The 75th year of the Republic is truly a historic milestone in the journey of the nation in many ways. This is an especially festive occasion, just as we celebrated the unique greatness and diverse culture of our nation during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav when we completed 75 years of Independence," she said.