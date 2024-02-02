India: Ram Mandir gets over $1.3 million in donations in last 11 days

The iconic Ram Mandir in the Indian city of Ayodhya has received more than $1.3 million (over Rs 11 crore) in donations in the last 11 days, the news agency PTI reported on Friday (Feb 2). Speaking to PTI, Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the temple trust, said that around $964,000 were deposited in the donation boxes while the remaining amount was received through cheque and online modes.

Gupta said that in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, where the deity is seated, four big size donation boxes have been kept near the 'darshan path' in front of the sanctorum, in which the devotees donate the amount. Besides people also donate at 10 computerised counters. The temple trust official further told PTI that the trust employees are appointed at the donation counter and they submit the account of the donation received in the trust office after the counter is closed in the evening.

A team including bank employees and trust temple officials count the offerings in the four donation boxes. The entire process- from depositing the donation to counting it, is done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, Gupta added.

Over 2.5 million devotees visited temple in last 11 days

PTI reported that more than 2.5 million devotees visited the Ram Mandir in 11 days. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony took place on Jan 22. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the ceremony in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the celebrations.

Also watch | President Murmu hails Ram Mandir construction, says 'centuries-old desire now a reality' × "Our 'Ram Lalla' will no longer live in a tent (as earlier the idols were in a makeshift tent before the apex court's order to build the temple). Our Lord Ram will now live in this grand temple. I am confident and have unending faith that this moment will be felt by every Lord Ram devotee across the country and the world. This moment is divine," Prime Minister Modi said.

"22nd January 2024 isn't just a date on the calendar anymore…it is the beginning of a new era," he added.

The Jan 22 ceremony saw the participation of around 8,000 invitees.