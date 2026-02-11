/India introduces new rules for national song: 'Vande Mataram' to be sung before 'Jana Gana Mana'

In a major development, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new instructions for national song ‘Vande Mataram’. The rules mandate the singing of six-stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' lasting for 3 minutes and 10 seconds, at all government events and in all schools,including during the unfurling of the Tricolour. In a 10-page order, the Indian government said that if the national song and the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, are to be sung in a particular event together, then Vande Mataram must be played first, and that the audience shall stand in attention during the singing or playing. The national song must be played at civilian awards ceremonies as well as other events attended by the President.