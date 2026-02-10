/WATCH | BJP shares video of Lok Sabha standoff near PM’s seat, says 'degrading behaviour' by Opposition

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (February 10) released a video showing a tense moment in the Lok Sabha on February 4, condemning the actions of Congress and Opposition members as ‘deeply degrading’ and warning that the situation might have escalated into a physical confrontation if it had not been controlled in time. The incident took place on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lower House.

Rijiju alleged that several women MPs from the Congress advanced towards the Prime Minister’s designated seat, an act he described as an effort to block his path and directly challenge him. Sharing the footage on social media, the minister criticised the Opposition’s conduct, asserting that BJP MPs were instructed to exercise restraint to avoid an ugly altercation inside Parliament. He emphasised that the party leadership had made it clear that maintaining the dignity and sanctity of the House was paramount, and no ruling party member should engage in any physical clash despite the provocation.

Watch the video here

The video shows women MPs gathered near the Prime Minister’s seat, holding placards and banners while refusing to disperse even after multiple appeals. Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Giriraj Singh can be seen attempting to calm the situation, speaking to the protesting MPs and urging them to return to their places. However, the demonstrators remained where they were.

Rijiju later described the episode as an “unprecedented” and “unparliamentary” standoff that unfolded during the Motion of Thanks debate. He maintained that without timely intervention, the confrontation could have transformed the House into a battleground. The standoff also drew the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.