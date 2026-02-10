Opposition submits notice for removal of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. What does this mean?

On Tuesday (Feb 10), the Opposition intensified its stance against the Chair in the Lok Sabha. The confrontational move to submit a notice for a resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla came amid ongoing disruptions. A no-confidence motion with 118 signatures has been submitted to Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh. Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh, along with Gaurav Gogoi and Md Javed, submitted it on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

The resolution has been moved under Article 94(c) of the Constitution. News outlet Hindustan Times reported that the letter mentioned the “blatant partisan manner” in which the Lower House proceedings are being conducted. It also noted that Leaders of Opposition parties (LoP) have are not being allowed to speak in the House. This has been highlighted as a denial of a basic democratic right.

What happens now?

According to the Constitution, the said article specifically deals with the removal of the Speaker by a resolution passed by a majority of all the then members of the House after a mandatory 14-day notice period. And when the resolution is being discussed, the Speaker, Om Birla, cannot preside over the House. However, he has the right to speak and take part in the proceedings.

He can also vote on the resolution in the first instance, just like any other MP. But unlike his usual role, he cannot cast a casting vote in case there is a tie.

As per Article 100(1), the Speaker or Chairman should not cast a vote in the first instance, but in case of a tie, he/she must exercise a casting vote. But in this case, though Birla can be present in the House, he cannot cast a casting vote.

Has this happened before?

Yes, this is the fourth time in the history of the Indian Parliament that a notice for the removal of a Speaker has been submitted. Before February 10, 2026, similar instances had taken place in the following years: 1954, 1966, and 1987. It was against GV Mavalankar in 1954, Hukam Singh in 1966, and Balram Jakhar in 1987.