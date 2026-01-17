/After Vande Bharat Sleeper launch, Ashwini Vaishnaw urges West Bengal to prevent stone attacks on trains

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Saturday (Jan 17) called on the West Bengal government to concentrate on improving law and order in the state, while warning miscreants of strict actions over stone pelting on Trains. He emphasised that safety and protection of passengers should be at the center in modern train services and any act endangering public property should not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters in Bagdogra, Vaishnaw said, "I request the state government to focus on law and order in their state because if someone does stone pelting on Vande Bharat or Amrit Bharat, strict action should be taken against them."

These remarks followed the unveiling of the first-ever Vande Bharat Express between Kolkata and Guwahati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

On January 3, 2023, the Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal was targeted in a stone‑pelting incident just days after its launch. Unidentified miscreants allegedly damaged the window panes of a coach as the high-speed train passed near Malda.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Malada in West Bengal, describing the Mamata Banerjee-led government as extremely ruthless and insensitive towards citizens by not allowing implementation of central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and free ration and alleged that the TMC leaders "loot" the funds sent by the centre.

Addressing a rally in Malda, PM Modi said, “I want every poor household in Bengal to have its own permanent home. Those who are entitled should receive a free ration. I want the full benefits of the welfare schemes started by the Central Government for the poor to reach you. But this is not happening. The TMC government here is extremely insensitive and ruthless. TMC leaders are looting the money that the Central Government sends for the poor.”