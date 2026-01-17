/RCB remain unbeaten with dominant win over Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) continued their perfect run in WPL 2026 with a dominant eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (Jan 17). Smriti Mandhana led from the front with a brilliant 96, missing her century by just four runs, as RCB chased down 167 with ease and 10 balls to spare. After a strong bowling effort that restricted Delhi to a manageable total of 166, Mandhana made the chase look simple with her calm and classy batting. Along with Georgia Voll, she stitched a match-winning partnership of 142 runs that never allowed Delhi to come back into the game, helping RCB register their fourth straight victory of the season.