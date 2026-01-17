Google Preferred
RCB remain unbeaten with dominant win over Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 17, 2026, 23:38 IST | Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 23:38 IST
Story highlights

Smriti Mandhana’s 96 powered RCB to an easy eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026, as Bengaluru stayed unbeaten and swept the Navi Mumbai leg with another confident chase.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) continued their perfect run in WPL 2026 with a dominant eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (Jan 17). Smriti Mandhana led from the front with a brilliant 96, missing her century by just four runs, as RCB chased down 167 with ease and 10 balls to spare. After a strong bowling effort that restricted Delhi to a manageable total of 166, Mandhana made the chase look simple with her calm and classy batting. Along with Georgia Voll, she stitched a match-winning partnership of 142 runs that never allowed Delhi to come back into the game, helping RCB register their fourth straight victory of the season.

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports.

