/Trump threats 10% tariff on UK, France, Germany and other European countries over Greenland, warns of 25% hike

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jan 17) ramped up his efforts to acquire Greenland, threatening multiple European countries, including Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, accusing them of "playing this very dangerous game" by journeying to Greenland for a "purpose unknown."

Trump sought to cloak his territorial ambitions by asserting that “World Peace is at stake!” as Russia and China attempt to acquire Greenland and that “there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it,” claiming the country “currently has two dogsleds as protection, one added recently.”

"World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it," he said in a Truth Social post.

"Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States and the World at large is at stake. On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown," he said.

These statements from Trump came after European countries sent a small number of military troops to Greenland amid Denmark pressing for a larger and more permanent NATO presence to ensure the security of the island.



Mouting sharp attack of the European Union, the US president asserted that the US "have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration" and demanded that "Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back", by ceding greenland to America.

He announced 10 percent tariffs effective February 1 against Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland for opposing his plans to acquire Greenland adding that "On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland".

POTUS justified his territorial ambitions by stating that "The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused."

He emphasised that "because of the Golden Dome, and modern-day weapons systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important," adding that these systems can work effectively only if Greenland is included in it.

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with 'The Dome,' including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it, he stated.

"The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, he declared.