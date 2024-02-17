India: Delhi CM Kejriwal attends court virtually ahead of assembly trust vote

The Delhi Assembly is set to deliberate on a motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, aimed at demonstrating his political strength amidst allegations by his party that the BJP is attempting to lure Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Simultaneously, Arvind Kejriwal appeared before a Delhi court via video conferencing in response to five earlier summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the liquor policy case on Saturday (Feb 17). The court, stressing on Kejriwal's legal obligation to comply, adjourned the hearing to March 16.

ED's allegations and Kejriwal's defiance

The ED has accused the Delhi chief minister of deliberately evading summons and providing "lame excuses," asserting that his non-compliance sets a negative precedent for the public. Kejriwal's motion for a trust vote coincides with the ED's upcoming sixth summons on February 19, amidst AAP's persistent claims of illegal summonses and alleged arrest threats.

Ahead of the confidence vote, Kejriwal alleged BJP's attempts to coerce AAP MLAs into defection, citing instances where BJP members purportedly approached MLAs with arrest threats against the chief minister and offers of monetary inducement to switch parties.

Kejriwal aims to use the trust vote to showcase AAP's unity and deter defections. With AAP having 62 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly and BJP with eight, Kejriwal seeks to solidify his party's position amidst growing political tensions.

Implications of the liquor policy case

The ongoing legal battle involving allegations of corruption in the liquor policy implicates both the AAP and the BJP. The ED alleges kickbacks and money laundering, with the BJP claiming AAP used illicit funds for political campaigns, further escalating tensions between the two parties.

