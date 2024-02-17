India: S Jaishankar meets Canadian FM, Blinken in Munich to discuss bilateral ties
Story highlights
At the Munich Security Conference, S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, engaged in diplomatic discussions, covering bilateral ties with Canada, global challenges, and meetings with counterparts such as Germany, the US, and Peru.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly during the Munich Security Conference on Friday (Feb 16). The focus of their dialogue encompassed the current state of bilateral relations and global dynamics, amid strains arising from allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The 60th Munich Security Conference commenced as an in-person event, hosting discussions from February 16-18. Under the chairmanship of German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, the conference serves as a vital platform for addressing global security challenges.
Also read | Farmers' protest: Indian government to enter fourth round of talks with protestors on Feb 18
Bilateral meetings and agenda setting
Jaishankar's diplomatic agenda included meetings with various counterparts. He convened with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, deliberating on global challenges and preparations for the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.
Additionally, discussions with Argentina's Diana Mondino covered economic and political cooperation.
The External Affairs Minister interacted with a spectrum of leaders during the conference. Discussions with Greece's Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias centred on contemporary security challenges.
Jaishankar also met European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, exchanging perspectives on global affairs and anticipating Borrell's visit to India.
Dialogue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Jaishankar engaged in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, addressing geopolitical issues including West Asia, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific. The conversation underscored the ongoing progress in bilateral relations.
Meetings with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel emphasized India's bilateral cooperation and regional engagement. Dialogue with Peru's Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez Olaechea touched upon United Nations reforms and economic collaboration between India and Peru.
(With inputs from agencies)