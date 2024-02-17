India: S Jaishankar meets Canadian FM, Blinken in Munich to discuss bilateral ties

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly during the Munich Security Conference on Friday (Feb 16). The focus of their dialogue encompassed the current state of bilateral relations and global dynamics, amid strains arising from allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The 60th Munich Security Conference commenced as an in-person event, hosting discussions from February 16-18. Under the chairmanship of German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, the conference serves as a vital platform for addressing global security challenges.

Bilateral meetings and agenda setting

Jaishankar's diplomatic agenda included meetings with various counterparts. He convened with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, deliberating on global challenges and preparations for the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

The External Affairs Minister interacted with a spectrum of leaders during the conference. Discussions with Greece's Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias centred on contemporary security challenges.

Jaishankar also met European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, exchanging perspectives on global affairs and anticipating Borrell's visit to India.

Dialogue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Jaishankar engaged in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, addressing geopolitical issues including West Asia, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific. The conversation underscored the ongoing progress in bilateral relations.

Also watch | ISRO commences countdown for 2nd launch mission of 2024

Meetings with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel emphasized India's bilateral cooperation and regional engagement. Dialogue with Peru's Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez Olaechea touched upon United Nations reforms and economic collaboration between India and Peru.