Farmers protest: Indian government to enter fourth round of talks with protestors on Feb 18

Indian Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Friday (Feb 16) said that the efforts to find a solution continue and the next round of talks between the protesting farmers and the representatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will take place on Sunday (Feb 18).

The third round of talks between farmers, who have been protesting for enactment of a law over Minimum Support Price (MSP) on the borders of Delhi, and the representatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ended on Thursday (Feb 15) inconclusively.

"This was the third meeting between the farmers and the government. Several issues and topics were raised and discussed. We will surely reach a conclusion if we will carry forward the talks peacefully. I am hopeful that we will soon find a solution. Another meeting with the farmers will be held on Sunday. We will discuss things in that meeting and will find a solution," the Union Minister was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Munda asserted that while making the decision, they have to keep in mind all the aspects of it.

"The decision cannot be taken in such a way that people criticize the situation without thinking and understanding in the coming days. Rather, we should try to keep in mind all the aspects of it and discuss it. The common life of the people should not be troubled in any way," he said.

Indian agriculture minister slams Congress party

Arjun Munda, the lawmaker from the eastern state of Jharkhand who holds the portfolio of agriculture in the Modi cabinet said that it would be better if the talks that are being held between farmers and the government are not seen from a political viewpoint.

"We are trying to hold talks with farmers and farmer organizations. It is better if this is not seen from a political point of view. If Congress is looking at this from a political point of view, then they should keep in mind that why did they not make decisions then on the issues that are coming up today?" the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers continued with their effort to enter the national capital amid security forces deployed at the Shambhu Border on the fourth day on Friday (Feb 16).

The police fired tear gas to disperse the farmers while the protestors were seen pelting stones towards the police.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday (Feb 13) but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.