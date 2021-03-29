India celebrates Holi; wishes pour in from across the world

India celebrates the Hindu festival of Holi on Monday -- with fears of a second wave of Covid-19 putting a damper on the usually boisterous celebration marked by the throwing of coloured powder and dousing with dyed water.

The two-day spring festival is a rowdy explosion of colour. Sunday was marked by 'Holika Dehan', and prayers to the almighty. And on Monday, people will smear each other’s faces with green, yellow and red powder.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to this end, took to Twitter to greet people on the auspicious occasion and extended them his best wishes.

Modi wished that this festival of joy and celebration infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

आप सभी को होली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। आनंद, उमंग, हर्ष और उल्लास का यह त्योहार हर किसी के जीवन में नए जोश और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021 ×

US Vice-President Kamala Harris also greeted people on the occasion of Holi, saying the festival is all about "positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together".

Taking to Twitter, Harris said: "Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that`s been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times."

Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that’s been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 28, 2021 ×

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter to wish people.

Notably, Canada is known to house many people of Hindu ethnicity.

He posted on Twitter: "Holi Hai! To all Hindus across the country and around the world who are celebrating today, Sophie and I are wishing you a joyous and colourful festival."

Holi Hai! To all Hindus across the country and around the world who are celebrating today, Sophie and I are wishing you a joyous and colourful festival. https://t.co/prFprnMqMt — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 28, 2021 ×

The US embassy in India also extended their wishes.

"This year, to celebrate #Holi in a safe and delicious style, we're focusing on the food! Watch the reactions as we filmed our diplomats trying various Holi treats from a safe distance. #HappyHoli everyone!"

This year, to celebrate #Holi in a safe and delicious style, we're focusing on the food! Watch the reactions as we filmed our diplomats trying various Holi treats from a safe distance. #HappyHoli everyone! pic.twitter.com/g23Et4Wcoi — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 29, 2021 ×

Even though Holi is predominantly a Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of many cultures across the world.