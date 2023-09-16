India-Canada FTA talks on hold; Canadian minister postpones trade mission to New Delhi

The talks between India and Canada over the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have been put on hold because of political reasons. Citing a senior government official, Livemint reported late Friday (September 15) that the negotiations would resume once the political issues are resolved. The official said that there were certain political developments in Canada to which New Delhi objected.

“The moment the political issues are sorted out, the talks will resume. So, it is only a pause," the official told the publication. Earlier, Canada made a similar announcement saying that such a pause was needed to take stock.

Canadian minister postpones planned trade mission to India

The above developments come amid Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng postponing a planned trade mission to India next month. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, a spokesperson for Minister Ng confirmed the postponement and refused to elaborate.

During the G20 Summit in India's capital city New Delhi last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi snubbed his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau allowing only a short, informal meeting on the sidelines.

During their meeting, Modi conveyed strong concerns over Sikh protests against India. Canada has the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab in India, and the country has been the site of many protests that have irked India.

In a statement, the Modi government said that extremist elements in Canada "are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship."

As per reports, while Trudeau was in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, Khalistani separatists held a so-called referendum in Surrey, British Columbia.

