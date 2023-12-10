India: BSP chief Mayawati chooses Akash Anand, her nephew as her successor
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Chief Minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, on Sunday (Dec 10) chose Akash Anand as her successor.
According to reports, aside from the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Anand will represent BSP in the rest of the country.
This is a developing story...More to follow.