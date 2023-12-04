India state election results: PM Modi's BJP scores a sweeping 3/4 in crucial test before 2024 final

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won three key states in western and central India ahead of next year's general elections. The BJP, on December 3, unseated the principal oppostion party Congress in two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, in another sign of expanding political dominance of the BJP under Modi.

The Congress party was able to win southern state of Telangana, which had its only third assembly election since its formation in June 2014 after its division from Andhra Pradesh state.

In India, the state elections do not decide the formation of government at the Centre in New Delhi's corridors of power. They partly decide the composition of the upper house of parliament or the Rajya Sabha (where members are elected by the members of state assemblies), and whose tenure almost never coincides with the tenure of Lok Sabha, the upper house of parliament directly elected by people during General Elections every five years.

The Congress party conceded the defeat, while hailing its grace-saving win in Telangana.

Here's how the elections looked like in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana according to the Election Commission of India

Courtesy: Election Commission of India

What does it mean?

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP won, together constitute 65 of 543 seats in Lok Sabha or Lower House of the Indian Parliament directly elected by the people every five years. The BJP currently holds 63 of these 65 seats, and for the Indian National Congress — the principal opposition party run by India's fourth-generation Nehru-Gandhi family — this loss is morale shattering.

"We bow to the Janata Janardan," Indian PM Modi, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), expressing reverence for the electorate's mandate in these states.

Suggesting that the win in three states is a sign of BJP securing a third straight term in New Delhi, Modi, while delivering a speech at the BJP headquarter in New Delhi, said: "Some people are even saying that today's hattrick has guaranteed the hattrick in 2024."

Also watch | Assembly elections results: Backward castes, women swing the results towards BJP × In total, elections were held in five states — Rajasthan in western India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in central India, Telangana in southern India and Mizoram state in northeast — in November to choose lawmakers for their local legislatures.