PM Modi dominates Global Leader Approval ratings, tops the chart with impressive 76 percent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to remain a global frontrunner in global leadership approval, boasting an impressive 76 percent rating, as revealed by the latest survey conducted by Morning Consult.

As per the survey's 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker', within India, 76 percent of respondents express approval for PM Modi's leadership, while 18 percent hold a contrary opinion, and six percent abstain from providing feedback.

This commanding approval rating placed Prime Minister Modi ahead of other world leaders, who are trailing behind by a huge margin.

The second-highest approval rating is held by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at 66 percent, followed by Switzerland President Alain Berset with 58 percent.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva secured the fourth position with a 49 percent approval rating, while Australian PM Anthony Albanese took the fifth spot with a 47 percent rating. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni held the sixth position with a 41 percent approval rating.

Notably, absent from the top five are United States President Joe Biden and British PM Rishi Sunak.

Leaders such as Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz are listed with less than 40 percent approval ratings.

Specifically, US President Joe Biden has a 37 percent approval rating, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stood at 31 percent, UK PM Rishi Sunak at 25 percent, and French President Emmanuel Macron at just 24 percent.

A consistent triumph for Modi

Prime Minister Modi has consistently secured the top position in these global rankings, maintaining an approval rating between 75-80 percent over the past several years, reports said.

The international community also acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's leadership, as evidenced by Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent commendation of the leader. Putin praised Modi saying that the Indian leader cannot be intimidated and always remains resolute in actions that serve India's interests.

These approval ratings come on the heels of big victories for PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The triumphs are viewed as a boost for PM Modi and his party as they look ahead to the general elections scheduled for 2024.