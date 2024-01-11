India: Bone-chilling cold wave in Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana; conditions likely to improve soon

Prolonged frigid weather has persisted across northern India for over 15 days, with partial relief observed on Wednesday (Jan 10) as Delhi experienced a slight temperature rise in the afternoon after an extended period.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold day conditions are likely to improve across northwest India starting from 11 January 2024. However, the weather department has predicted that dense fog is likely to occur during morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India for the next four days.

This week, Jammu experienced the coldest day of the season on Wednesday (Jan 10), marked by a significant drop in the maximum temperature, settling at 9 degrees Celsius. The recorded temperature was nine notches below the normal range.

In the national capital Delhi, in the Lodhi Road area, the highest temperature registered was 14.7 degrees Celsius, while Mayur Vihar recorded 13.5 degrees Celsius. Jafarpur, at 12.1 degrees Celsius, emerged as the coldest zone in the city, where the severity of the cold was classified as "severe cold."

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog is likely to prevail during the morning hours in northern Rajasthan on both January 11 and 12, with a subsequent decrease. Additionally, dense fog conditions are anticipated to persist during the early hours of the morning from January 11 to 15 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

