India: Twin sisters from Mumbai secure top ranks in CA final exam

From the same TV shows to sports, 22-year-old twins from the Indian city of Mumbai Sanskruti and Shruti Atul Parolia share a number of similar interests and recently they also shared an achievement.

The twins have successfully secured a place in the top 10 list of all-India rank holders in the chartered accountancy examination. On Tuesday (Jan 9), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of the CA intermediate and final exams held in November last year.

Twins secure top spot

Sanskruti and Shruti secured All India Ranks (AIR) 2 and 8 respectively and cleared both Groups I and II in their first attempt. The AIR first rank was secured by Madhur Jain from Jaipur who scored 619 marks out of 800.

Sanskruti secured the second rank after scoring 599 (74.88 per cent) in the CA final examination. It is also worth noting that the twins have been on the same path since childhood.

They both completed their schooling at Mary Immaculate Girls’ High School in Borivali, junior college from Narsee Monjee College and graduated from HR College of Commerce and Economics with a degree in B.Com in 2022.

The twins now plan to pursue an MBA. “We are planning to work for a couple of years before we appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT). Candidates with work experience have better prospects during and after MBA,” said Sanskruti, as quoted by the Indian Express.

‘Study partners’

The twins have been “study partners” for years now. “Ever since we were kids, we loved numbers and accounts. We study together, the same chapter at the same time. In grade 11, I was the college topper, in grade 12, Shruti took the top spot of being the college topper,” said Sanskruti, as quoted by the Times of India.

She added, “It was also a big support because she understood exactly what I was going through in tough times.” The twins’ success can also be traced to their family, as their father, brother and sister-in-law are also CAs.

“It really helped clear doubts, and their emotional and mental support was a big boost during exam preparation,” said Sanskruti speaking about the perks of having CAs in the family.