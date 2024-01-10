India's Lakshadweep to get new airport as part of overhaul to boost tourism

The Indian government, amid diplomatic tensions with Maldives over the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep, has been planning to develop a new airport at the archipelago's Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep, which is likely to accommodate both civilian and military aircraft, reported news agency ANI reported while citing government sources.



"The plan is to have a joint airfield that would be capable of operating fighter jets, military transport planes and commercial aircraft," said the government sources, as reported by the ANI.

The proposal for developing a new airfield in the Minicoy islands has been proposed earlier also, however, the decision to have a joint-use airfield for civilians and defence is the latest decision included in the revived plan, it said.

Lakshadweep's tourism comes into focus

The decision is aimed at promoting tourism in Lakshadweep and strengthening the country's surveillance capabilities over the Indian Ocean region and the Arabian Sea, with the airfield's development.



The Indian Coast Guard had first given the proposal for the development of the airfield. The current proposal has suggested that the operations will be led by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from the Minicoy's airfield.



The airport after getting operational will enhance the surveillance capabilities of the defence forces along with stimulating regional tourism, which has been outlined in the plans of the government.



Currently, there is only one airstrip in Agatti, Lakshadweep which limits the kinds of aircraft which can land on the island.

A diplomatic row was triggered between India and Maldives after three Maldivian leaders, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mocked him over his recent trip to Lakshadweep.



The matter was strongly raised by India with Male and the top opposition leaders of the island nation slamming the ruling establishment over the row.



The prime minister had visited the union territory on January 2 and shared many pictures, which included an 'exhilarating experience' of him while doing snorkelling.