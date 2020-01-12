India becomes fourth nation to pay UN dues on time, world body thanks New Delhi

The United Nations has thanked India for the timely payment of its regular budget assessment dues. India is the fourth nations for doing so, paying its dues ahead of the February 1, 2020 deadline.

India paid $23,396,496 in total to the United Nations on January 10. Armenia, Portugal and Ukraine were the three countries ahead of India in paying their dues on time.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted on the same saying "Very few have already made it..."

"Very few have already made it... Hope many, many more make it... Check out which @UN members r on @UN 2020 Honor Roll already," Akbaruddin's tweet read.

In October 2019, the United Nations shared a document which showed India among 34 nations that paid their regular annual dues within the stipulated time of 30 days.

Out of 129, only 34 members paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30-day due period specified in the UN's Financial Regulation.

The UN's operating budget for 2018-2019 was close to $5.4 billion which didn't include the money for peacekeeping operations. India's contribution was $23,253,808 last year.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke about the United Nation's worst deficit in nearly a decade last year.

"The organisation runs the risk of depleting its liquidity reserves by the end of the month and defaulting on payments to staff and vendors," an official statement read.