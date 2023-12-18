India: 5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck India's Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir regions on Monday (Dec 18). The quake struck at around 3:48 pm (IST).

A report from Kashmir Weather revealed that the epicentre was in Kargil, Ladakh, with coordinates 76.74°E, 33.15°N, and a depth of 10 km.

Local reports mentioned that the quake caused panic among people as they started rushing out of buildings. So far, there's no immediate report of any loss of life or property.