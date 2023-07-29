In a first, LG Manoj Sinha attends 10th Muharram procession in Kashmir valley

The Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha July 29 participated in the 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar. It is for the first time in 34 years that the government allowed Shia mourners processions. The LG paid tribute to Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain and visited the Bota Kadal area of downtown Srinagar to participate in the main procession of the 10th Muharram-Ashura.

He also distributed refreshments to the Shia mourners. Sinha visited the area among tight security and offered 'chadar' to Zuljanah and paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion. He assured full support to the mourners.

The LG was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V K Bidhuri, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, and DC Srinagar.

Along with other arrangements, strict security arrangements were also made. The security agencies said that a foolproof security cover has been given for the Ashura procession.

The procession is going on peacefully and allowing the historic procession shows the "changing Kashmir".

"We have ensured a foolproof security cover for the Ashura procession, and it will continue till Imam Bara Zadibal, Srinagar where it will end. We have made foolproof security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ashura, in which Shia mourners are taking out a Zuljanah procession from Bota Kadal area to Imambara Zadibal. Officials have been deployed on the ground since midnight to ensure deployment as per plan. Allowing the historic procession after a long gap reflects the changing Kashmir, and nothing is possible without the cooperation of all the people," said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Police.

The Shia community of Kashmir has thanked the LG administration for ensuring quality arrangements. They were happy to see LG Manoj Sinha participating in the procession.

“It is a matter of great pleasure as we have been demanding this for decades. The previous governments had made many excuses, but this time the government has shown that if they want to allow it, they can. We have got full cooperation from the administration. LG has himself joined us today, we are very happy that he came to be a part of the procession, '' said Syed Hasan, a Shia Mourner.

This was the second major step by the administration in the last three days. Earlier, on 8th Muharram, for the first time after 34 years, the administration had given permission to take out a procession from Guru Bazar to MA Road to Dalgate. And, on July 29 for the first time, the head of the administration himself took part in the Zulanah procession.