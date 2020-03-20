I hugged picture of my daughter and said today you got justice: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

After the four convicts were hanged in the 2012 gangrape case, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said she finally got justice.

"As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice," Asha Devi said just minutes after the convicts were hanged.

"We will request the Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future," Nirbhaya's mother added.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail after Delhi's Patiala House Court rejected their petitions on Thursday.

"Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now," Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said.

The Supreme Court had also rejected the plea filed by Akshay Thakur challenging the decision of the President of India rejecting his mercy plea.

"Our wait for justice was painful and agonising," Nirbhaya's father said after the hanging.

"We appeal to observe this day as Nirbhaya "Nyay Diwas" (day of justice)," Nirbhaya's father added.