All four convicts in Nirbhaya case hanged in Tihar jail

All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail amid high security.

Security around Tihar jail was strengthened as the inmates were hanged in the national capital's high security prison.

According to agencies, the executioner had a meeting with jail officials before the hanging took place.

The medical report of all four death row convicts was completed and they were declared fit as the jail was lockdown till the hanging was completed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said jail manual rules do not permit convicts to meet family members before hanging.

On Thursday, Delhi's Patiala House Court had rejected petitions of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

Later, the Supreme Court also rejected the plea filed by Akshay Thakur challenging the decision of the President of India rejecting his mercy plea.

Three of the four convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) had on Wednesday moved court seeking stay on their death penalty.