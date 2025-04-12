The corporate world's wildest dream seems come true as the recruiting professionals of big firms are in search for a girl, a Gen-Z, after seeing her resume. What's so special about it? Well, she has written in the resume that she can work for the organisation even after the work hours.

The girl named Ankita Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has gone viral on the internet after an image of her resume has been shared. As per the resume, Ankita has completed her B.Sc. with a "strong foundation in Zoology and chemistry". She said in the resume that she was looking for an entry level job.

In the education section, Ankita has claimed she has completed the graduation from the Siddhartha University.

What grabbed the attention of people is the skill section where she has written "I can work for you after office hours".

Her resume has sparked discussion online, especially for the fact that she is a Gen-Z, the generation that has apparently become the nightmare for the millennial bosses.

The Gen-Zs apparently are reshaping the work-life balance dynamic in the corporate world. These people in their early 20s are not so passionate about keeping up with the traditional work culture where employees were expected to stay even after their work-hours and that too without questioning.

There always has been a debate around the topic where some people criticise Gen-Zs and accused them of being "unprofessional" and not-so-passionate about their career. While others applaud this generation to be gutsy enough to speak up against the toxic work culture.

(With inputs from agencies)