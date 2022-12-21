For the GenZ populated 'instant age' TikTok and influencers are the new doctors

We live in the age of instant gratification and Gen-Z is the mascot for it. Hungry? Here's an app that delivers food in minutes; bored? here's an inexhaustible database of TV series and movies; need some external validation, upload nice pictures on social media and likes will follow. But what about if you need medical advice? Apparently, it's TikTok and Youtube to the rescue.

As per a survey of about 2,000 US adults from earlier this month, one-third of GenZers "consult" TikTok for health advice while another 44 per cent turn to YouTube, the qualified doctors are the third option...if that.

The survey was conducted by CharityRx, a discount pharmacy service, and with it, the company attempted to " explore how the spread of health information, treatment options and health authorities is impacting consumer behaviour when it comes to managing personal wellbeing".

It found that nearly one in five individuals trust "health influencers" more than medical professionals. They consult these "experts" on a variety of health concerns but concerns like anxiety, depression and weight loss top the list.

About 34 per cent seek advice from influencers for anxiety, while 33 per cent dos o for depression and another 34 "consult" their videos for weight loss.

One in Five Americans turn to TikTok before going to a qualified doctor and one in two Americans have purchased a health product off of social media or because of ads on it.

However, is this a good idea? Not really. Not everyone on these platforms is a legitimate source and before following any remedies do consult a qualified professional.

