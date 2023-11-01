The Generational Work Symphony: GenX, Millennials, and GenZ in a crescendo of success

In the ever-evolving landscape of the workforce, there's a generation that often goes unnoticed. They're not millennials, nor are they baby boomers. Meet the GenXers, born between 1965 and 1980. This generation, often overshadowed by their successors, the millennials, has its own unique story.

Many GenXers entered the workforce right as the new millennium began. They might not have had the kickstart of millennials, but they benefited from a high-capex environment between 2004 and 2010. Contrary to common belief, GenXers often feel less stress and can maintain focus at work.

According to the 2023 Asia Mental Health Index, younger employees under 40 are nearly 50% more likely to feel mentally and physically exhausted at the end of their workday.

The report indicates a direct link between mental health and productivity.

On the other hand, GenZs tend to feel the most stress, with those between 20 to 29 years old experiencing significant mental strain. GenXers have a work ethic distinct from GenZs. They started working during the late 1990s, during the liberalization period. Their work ethos differs too. GenXers can stretch, work late, and prioritize work-life balance, while GenZs embrace technology and remote work.

During a crisis, GenXers remain calm and persistent, whereas younger generations tend to burn out faster. GenXers bring in a unique working style, including passive aggressiveness, which is distinct from younger workers. They often enjoy better financial stability and emergency savings, leading to improved concentration at work.

But there's a visible age bias in hiring, as companies tend to favour younger employees. Experts suggest this might be the wrong approach.

Valuing older employees can be a strategic move for organizations. The ideal workplace combines the strengths of each generation, including the GenXers, the millennials, and the adaptable GenZs. Embrace the diversity of generations in the modern workplace, and you'll find a recipe for success.