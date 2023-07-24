Home minister Amit Shah urges opposition for debate on horrifying Manipur incident

In the midst of strong protests from the Opposition over a shocking video showing a mob parading two Manipur women naked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his willingness for a discussion and questioned why the Opposition was not cooperating.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the horrifying video from the Indian northeastern state of Manipur. The central government has maintained its readiness to engage in the matter, but maintains that the discussion will not derail Parliament proceedings for the whole day and instead would only be a short duration debate.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed in the Lok Sabha that the government is prepared to address the sensitive issue.

What Amit Shah said

As per a NDTV report, during a brief address in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah urged the Opposition leaders to permit a debate on the matter, emphasising the importance of revealing the truth about the Manipur incident.

However, the House was adjourned thrice due to the ongoing protests over the Manipur situation.

Shah said that despite the expressed interest of Members of Parliament from both sides of the political aisle, were interested in engaging in a discussion. However, the Opposition MPs continued their protests, leading to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourning the proceedings for the day.

When the Monsoon Session of Parliament began, at least 15 Opposition MPs submitted adjournment notices, seeking a discussion on the situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence has resulted in more than 100 lives lost over the past few months. The central government agreed to discuss the matter but faced chaos over a technicality.

Opposition demands and the discussion dilemma

The Opposition MPs demanded that the matter be discussed under Rule 267, which calls for the suspension of all businesses in the House to focus on a specific matter. In the Rajya Sabha, 27 MPs presented notices to raise a discussion under Rule 267.

However, the Centre was only willing to participate in a discussion under Rule 176, which provides for a short duration debate.

In response to the Opposition's accusations of sexual assault on women in Manipur, the ruling BJP countered by asserting the need to discuss atrocities against women across all states, including in the Opposition-ruled states of Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The situation remains tense as the Monsoon Session proceeds, with both the government and Opposition vying for a suitable platform to address the alarming Manipur video issue.

(With inputs from agencies)

