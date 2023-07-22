Manipur unrest: Not two, four women were assaulted on May 4, oppn MPs to hold protests

A two-month-old video from India’s Manipur, showing a mob of men parading two women naked and sexually assaulting them, recently went viral in India, triggering massive outrage on social media. Now, it turns out that the two women were not the only ones who were raped and sexually molested on the very same day in the same state.

Recent media reports suggest that two more women from Manipur’s Kangpokpi district were assaulted, and later murdered on May 4, at a site nearly 40 km away from where the other viral incident took place. Both ladies, aged 21 and 24, were targeted by a mob of men and women.

Astonishingly, some women in the mob reportedly encouraged the men to sexually assault the girls, who they abducted from a nearby car wash centre.

FIR registered on May 16th

NDTV reported that the identities of the victims were initially kept hidden due to fear of stigma; however, a Zero FIR report was eventually registered with police on May 16.

"Their dead bodies are not yet recovered, and their whereabouts are also not known till date," the FIR read. It also mentioned that the mob consisted of nearly 200 persons including men and women.

However, police have so far failed to make any arrests in the case. The case has also been brought to the notice of the National Commission for Women (NCW) by two women rights activists and the North American Manipur Tribal Association.

Opposition to hold protests in Parliament

Indian Express reported that Members of Parliament (MPs) from India’s opposition parties will hold protests on Monday near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the parliament complex.

Leaders from the so-called INDIA alliance will assemble at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber and discuss further strategy.

Fifth accused arrested in the viral video case

Meanwhile, Manipur police on Saturday arrested a fifth person in connection with parading two women naked.

Emerging from the state, these horrifying events are the latest testament to a tragedy that has unfolded, claiming the lives of at least 125 people and leaving over 40,000 displaced since the outbreak of violence on May 3rd.

The unrest originated in a region bordering Myanmar, triggered by clashes between two groups: the Kuki tribal community and the Meitei, the ethnic majority. The root cause of the conflict was the disagreement over the allocation of economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

Initially, there were signs of the situation de-escalating when the central government swiftly dispatched thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state, which is home to a population of 3.2 million. However, any hopes of a lasting peace were dashed as sporadic violence and killings resumed shortly after the deployment, plunging the state into a persistent state of tension and unrest.