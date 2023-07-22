Manipur ethnic violence: Mob chops off man's head amid attempts to establish peace

Content warning: The story contains description of graphic violence. Discretion is adviced.

The visuals of a man's head getting chopped off have surfaced from the ongoing ethnic conflict in northeast India's Manipur. The latest video has surfaced barely two days after the footage of women being paraded naked before they were allegedly gangraped by members of a rampaging mob.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 2, when the man, part of a group of volunteers keeping guard was hacked to death by a rampaging mob.

The man has been identified as David Theik, a resident of Lamza village in Churachandpur district and until the pandemic, was working as a waiter at a hotel in Mumbai. His father is physically disabled while his mother died when he was young. David was reportedly planning to go back to Mumbai but was stuck in the ethnic conflict that gripped the state since the beginning of May.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Theik was first shot, then his body was severed, and one of his eyes gouged out.

The chopped head was then placed atop a bamboo fence.

Manipur violence: Police begins efforts to maintain tense calm

Meanwhile, Manipur police have made fifth arrest in connection with the case of two women being paraded naked on May 4. A manhunt continues to track down a dozen suspects who could be seen in the viral video with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating that he is personally monitoring the search operations.

Raids are being conducted at many suspected hideouts, the state government said, amid an atmosphere that continues to be tense and volatile.

Also watch | Manipur violence: Who is accountable?

The state government has appealed that people must not believe rumours.

A "rumour free" helpline number — +91-9233522822 — has been issued for people to confirm circulation of "unfounded" videos. The state government led by N Biren Singh has also appealed to the people to return the looted arms and ammunitions.

At the same time, the Opposition has demanded sacking of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and impose President's rule in the state.

More than 160 people have died in the ethnic strife while an unspecified number of people have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in Imphal to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

