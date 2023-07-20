‘Modi kept quiet while Manipur was burning’: Opposition slams govt

There was pandemonium during the opening session of the Parliament’s monsoon session on Thursday (July 20) when the debate opened about the Manipur crisis.

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first remarks over the violence, condemning the horrific incident of two women from Kuki tribe being paraded naked, the opposition tore into the government, with the Congress party lawmaker Mallikarjun Kharge leading the charge.

Kharge questioned Modi’s “silence” on the violence that gripped India’s northeastern state since the last two months, saying that the prime minister was busy campaigning for elections and completely forgot the northeastern state.

Modi kept mum

“The prime minister is silent and he has visited several countries including France, Egypt and others. He is silent on Manipur, he could have called a meeting on Manipur but he seems he has forgotten it," Kharge said.

“Manipur is burning, women are raped, naked, paraded, and horrific violence is taking place. But the PM kept quiet for so long until today (July 20)…he only gave a statement outside the Parliament,” Kharge said while addressing the Rajya Sabha (upper house).

The Congress leader said that while people were being robbed and women being gang-raped, Modi could not remember Manipur.

"He has time for calling meeting of 38 parties. He could have gone to Manipur as he has adequate security arrangements, whereas Rahul Gandhi has gone without any such facilities.

"He (Modi) is roaming for election campaigning for last 80 days. Do campaigning but he is ignoring the Manipur. He should have sorted out the issue but he is not interested in that and he wants such situation to prevail," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said

Parliament adjourned

The session began with a ruckus, forcing both the House of the Parliament to be adjourned for the day.

Several opposition leaders were shouting slogans like ‘Manipur Manipur’ and ‘Manipur is burning’ as the Lok Sabha assembled at 2 pm.

On Wednesday, the video of the two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted went viral on social media, sparking massive criticism.

While the government assured that the accused would be punished, the Indian Supreme Court warned that if the state and central government fail to uphold law and order, then it would be forced to action.

Take action otherwise we'll step in: Chief Justice of India to government

India's Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought response from the state and Centre. Terming the incident as "grossest of constitutional abuse", Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that if the government does not act then the court will.



"We will give a little time for government to take action otherwise we will step in," the CJI said.