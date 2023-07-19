India: Two women paraded naked, sexually assaulted in violence-hit Manipur, video sparks outrage

Two women from Kuki-Zo tribe were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men in violence-hit Manipur state in India.

A video of the incident went viral on Wednesday (July 19), and according to media reports, it took place about two months ago when the violence first started.

The incident reportedly took place in Meitei-dominated valley of Thiubal district. A complaint was filed at a police station in Kangpokpi district and the case was later forwarded to the police station in Thoubal.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, an FIR was filed on May 18 against “unknown armed miscreants” under charges of abduction, gangrape and murder. However, they have not been arrested so far.

The video spread like wildfire on several social media platforms, sparking immense criticism.

In the clip, it can be seen that the two naked women, one in her 20s and the other in her 40s, are being forced to walk towards a field by a mob of men. Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women towards a field and forcibly groping them.

According to the complaint, the two women, members of the same family, were fleeing towards a forest after “group of 800-1,000 persons carrying sophisticated weapons” entered their village and began looting and burning it on May 4 afternoon, a day after violence had erupted in the state, reported Indian Express newspaper.

The women were later rescued by the police and when they were on their way to the police station, a mob of men ambushed them and took the women around two kilometres away from the police station.

The youngest woman’s father was killed on the spot, while the two women were forced to remove their clothes and stripped naked in front of the mob.

They also alleged that her brother was killed when trying to help her.

The women were later able to escape to the adjoining hill district of Tengnoupal and are said to be in relief camps.

Responding to the viral video, Manipur Superintendent of Police K Meghachandra Singh in a press release said, “As regard to the viral videos of two women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on May 4, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder, etc. was registered at Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The state police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest.”

(With inputs from agencies)