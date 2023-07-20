'Cannot be forgiven': Modi reacts to video of Manipur women paraded naked, two arrested; top court takes note

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the horrific visuals of sexual violence from the northeastern state of Manipur that went viral on social media, starting July 19 late evening. At the same time, two people reportedly seen harassing the women in a viral video were arrested by authorities on Thursday morning, WION can confirm.

The main accused has been identified as Khuirem Herodas. He was arrested from the Thoubal district of Manipur on Thursday morning.

"The law will take its course. What happened to Manipur's daughter cannot be forgiven," Modi said outside the Indian Parliament in New Delhi.

"The whole country is ashamed because of Manipur incident," Modi said, while adding an appeal to all the states "to ensure rule of law", naming two other states — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — governed by the opposition's Congress party.

"My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh or Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics."

Take action otherwise we'll step in: Chief Justice of India to government

India's Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought response from the state and Centre. Terming the incident as "grossest of constitutional abuse", Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that if the government does not act then the court will.



"We will give a little time for government to take action otherwise we will step in," the CJI said.

Meanwhile, India's parliament convened for a formal Monsoon session on July 20. On the same day several Members of Parliament gave notices in both the Lok Sabha (House of people; lower house of the parliament) and Rajya Sabha (House of states; upper house of the parliament) for a discussion towards volatile situation in Manipur.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267. and demanded to discussion on Manipur violence.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi have moved adjournment motions in Lok Sabha over the issue.

Congress' Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the Manipur situation demanding a discussion on the "violence against women and children in the northeastern state."

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also gave suspension of Business Notices in the the Upper House under rule 267, to discuss the Manipur situation.

The opposition parties have insisted that the discussion in parliament should take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, according to sources cited in the media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to pull down the video of the two Manipur women paraded naked as the matter is under investigation.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only people from Scheduled Tribes can buy lands in hilly areas.

