IPL 2022: Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar to feature? CSK's predicted playing XI for Punjab Kings clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to bring an end to their losing streak and bag their first win of the season when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Defending champions CSK have endured their worst start to a season having lost their first two matches in a row.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side lost their first game against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets before slipping to another six-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. The absence of pacer Deepak Chahar has hurt CSK this season as their bowlers have been taken to the cleaners in the first two games.

While Chahar continues his recovery and is expected to join the team later this month, CSK also missed the services of both Adam Milne and Chris Jordan for their last game against Lucknow. Milne suffered a side strain during CSK's opener against KKR while Jordan was hospitalised due to tonsils.

Milne is unlikely to make the cut against Punjab Kings but Jordan might feature in the playing XI after the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Chaudhary were taken to the cleaners in the last game against Lucknow. CSK will retain the overseas trio of Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Pretorious and Moeen Ali from the Lucknow game and might play an extra pacer in Jordan.

The Jadeja-led side has also struggled to get off to good starts in the tournament so far as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to fire with the bat. While Robin Uthappa has looked in good touch both as an opener and at no.3, Gaikwad is yet to get going for CSK and will be hopeful of finding his mojo back against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Captain Jadeja will have his task cut out against Punjab Kings, who have one win and one loss in their first two games this season. CSK might also look at handing a debut to young Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who can bowl at a good pace and can also be a pinch hitter down the order.

CSK's predicted playing XI for the Punjab Kings clash:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan