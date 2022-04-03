CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have gotten off the worst possible start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as they find themselves reeling at the eighth spot on the points table after back-to-back defeats in their first two matches of the season. CSK lost their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders before slipping to a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing.

They are searching for their maiden win of the season and will be looking to bounce back desperately when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their third game of the season on Sunday (April 03). While CSK are winless so far in the tournament, Punjab Kings had defeated RCB by five wickets in their opener before going down against KKR in their next game.

CSK have lost both their opening matches of the tournament for the first time in IPL history as the absence of premier pacer Deepak Chahar continues to hurt the team's chances. Chahar is on track with his recovery but is likely to miss at least a couple of more weeks of action before being available for selection.

In his absence, CSK had played domestic talents Mukhes Chaudhary and Tushar Deshpande in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants but failed to defend a massive total of 210 runs to lose their second game in a row. CSK will hope for an improved show from their bowlers against Punjab's star-studded batting line-up.

Punjab Kings once again have chinks in their armour as far as their middle-order is concerned. In their last game against KKR, the likes of Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawab and Shahrukh Khan all failed to get ging which saw them post a paltry 137 runs on the board and lose the game by six wickets.

If CSK can get rid of Punjab's top-order early in the game, they will fancy their chances against Mayank Agarwal's men. Both teams have suffered defeats in their last matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 prediction:

Chennai Super Kings might not have momentum on their side after having lost their first two matches in a row but the Ravindra Jadeja-led side has enough experience and firepower in their line-up to bag their first win against Punjab Kings on Sunday. CSK is expected to come out on top against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium.