IPL 2022: MS Dhoni three sixes away from joining Virat Kohi in T20 elite list

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is on the cusp of two massive milestones as the defending champions take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

Dhoni is just three sixes away from entering the Top 5 list of cricketers with most number of maximums for one team in T20 cricket. West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who has played for a number of IPL teams over the years, tops the list with 263 sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle’s compatriot and Mumbai Indians superstar, has 249 sixes to his name while AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli have 240 and 226 sixes respectively for the RCB franchise.

The fifth position currently belongs to Dhoni’s long-time CSK teammate Suresh Raina who has slammed 219 sixes for the Chennai franchise before parting ways with them in 2022.

Dhoni will also become the second Indian cricketer ever to play 350 T20 matches in their career when he takes the field against Punjab Kings. The only other Indian player to achieve this feat is Rohit Sharma who has played 372 matches. Suresh Raina has made 336 T20 appearances.

Chennai Super Kings have not started their IPL 2022 campaign well as they slumped to back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. Dhoni has shown flashes of form with a half century against KKR and a quickfire 16 off 6 balls against Lucknow but a weak bowling attack has resulted in the Ravindra Jadeja-led side losing two of their matches this season.