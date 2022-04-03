IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to register their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they take on Punjab Kings on Sunday. CSK have not clicked as a bowling unit under new captain Ravindra Jadeja as they were beaten by both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings started their season with a run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore but were beaten by KKR after a not so impressive performances with both bat and ball.

Here is all you need to know about the CSK vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022:

Head-to-head

CSK and Punjab Kings have faced each other 25 times in the IPL with CSK winning 15 and Punjab Kings winning 10. At Brabourne Stadium, CSK have one win while Punjab have lost their only game.

Stats

The Brabourne Stadium has been a haven for batsmen in this year’s competition and the average run rate is 9.98 for all sides. It will be extra good news for Punjab opener Shikhar Dhawan who has seven fifties and one century. On the other hand, Punjab Kings will weary of the tournament’s all-time leading wicket-taker Dwayne Bravo who has 23 wickets from 19 matches against them.

Trivia

The encounter will also witness a mini battle between two young talents – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh. The right-handed opener had a stellar season in 2023 but against Arshdeep, he scored just 21 runs off 19 runs and was dismissed two times by the left-arm medium pacer.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Chris Jordan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma

Punjab Kings squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell