IPL 2022: Return of Jonny Bairstow? Punjab Kings predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings have been quite inconsistent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 till now. The Mayank Agarwal-led side pulled off a brilliant run chase to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match but the same batting line up crumbled under pressure against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The bowling attack has also struggled to reap high rewards for Punjab as they conceded 200 against RCB and were taken apart by Andre Russell who scored 71 off 30 balls to guide KKR to victory.

Also read | IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS prediction: Who will win Chennai vs Punjab match?

As a result, a number of changes are expected when Punjab Kings take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday with Ravindra Jadeja & Co also looking for their first win in this year’s competition.

Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal are expected to open the innings with in-form Sri Lanka wicketkeeper batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa providing support at the top of the batting order.

England international Jonny Bairstow is expected to make his way into the side and he will most likely replace Liam Livingstone who has not performed well for them. Shahrukh Khan will continue to keep his spot with all-rounder Rishi Dhawan expected to take the place of youngster Raw Bawa.

Also read | Healy's stunning knock helps Australia beat New Zealand to lift 7th WC trophy

In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh while Rahul Chahar will be the specialist spinner and Harpreet Brar will be helping him with his off-spin.

Punjab Kings predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh