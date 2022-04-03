Alyssa Healy's sensational ton helps Australia thrash New Zealand to lift record 7th Women's World Cup trophy

Australia thrashed England by 71 runs in the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 on Sunday (April 03) to win a record seventh World Cup title. The Aussies produced a brilliant all-round display in the summit clash as they completely outclassed England with both the bat and the ball.

Alyssa Headly was the hero of Australia's memorable win with a stunning knock of 170 runs off just 138 balls. Healy got Australia off to a sensational start after they were asked to bat first in the final at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. She combined with her opener partner Rachael Haynes (68) to add an opening stand of 160 runs before combining with Beth Mooney (62) to post a 156-run stand for the second wicket.

Healy's 170-run knock is the highest individual score by a male or a female batter in a World Cup final. The Aussie opener broke the record held by former Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist, who had slammed 149 runs in the 2007 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Healy's 170-run knock powered Australia to a massive total of 356/5 in 50 overs against England in the final. It was a stunning knock from the Aussie opener, which will go down as one of the best in the history of the Women's World Cup. Healy slammed 26 fours during her enthralling innings as England bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

In reply, England were off to a shaky start in the run chase as they lost their opener Danielle Wyatt cheaply on 4 off 5 balls before Tammy Beaumont departed on 27. Captain Heather Knight too couldn't rise to the occasion and was sent packing by Alana King on 26 off 25 deliveries.

Natalie Sciver then took control of England's chase and went to play a fabulous knock of unbeaten 148 off 121 balls. However, she failed to find support from the other end as her century went in vain. England were bundled out for 285 runs inside 43.4 overs as Australia lifted a record seventh Women's World Cup title.

Australia are one of the most successful teams in the history of the Women's ODI World Cup and have won the title in the years 1978, 1982, 1997, 2005, 2013 and 2022. Australia remained unbeaten throughout the tournament this time around in what has been one of the most dominant World Cup triumphs.