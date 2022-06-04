Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Nisar Khanday killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir police killed a top commander of terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in an encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The terrorist identified as Nisar Khanday was active since 2018 and was among the most wanted terrorists by the security agencies.

A joint operation of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army was started after they received information about the presence of terrorists in the area. And during the search, terrorists fired on security forces, resulting in a gunbattle. The body of a terrorist commander was recovered along with one AK-47 rifle.

"Terrorist Commander" of proscribed terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday was killed. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, were recovered. "Operation in progress," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

In the encounter, three security forces personnel and one civilian were involved in the initial exchange of fire. The operation is still ongoing. The injured soldiers and civilians were shifted to the army's 92nd base hospital in Srinagar, where they are said to be stable.

