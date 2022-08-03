Har Ghar Tiranga: Over 38 million national flags made in Uttar Pradesh, aims to drape 42.6 million homes

As per a recent press release, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to drape the tricolour over 42.6 million homes and over 5 million government and non-government offices as a part of India’s 75th-anniversary celebration of its Independence. The government recently launched "Har Ghar Tiranga", which runs from August 13 to August 15, and includes using the Indian Flag as the profile picture on all social media sites. The Uttar Pradesh government, taking part in the initiative to mark the Amrit Mahotsav, has already created 38.6 million tricolours as opposed to the aim of 42.6 million homes, ANI reported.

Over 9.6 million flags have been produced by women’s self-help groups. At the district level, at least 22.6 million flags must be produced.

Also read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Indian flag on your social media profile - join campaign and get certificate

According to the press release, "Of the total target, the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department of the state government has procured 20 million flags through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal while over 20,000 NGOs and private sewing units are working round the clock to produce around 11.5 million flags." The release further stated that NGOs, the UP Khadi and Village Industries Board, and private sewing units have so far produced nearly 3.64 million tricolours and stitched more than 3.53 million flags. Additionally, an order for 5 million flags for government and non-government organisations has already been fulfilled.

Also read | Narendra Modi changes his social media profile picture to Indian flag ahead of Independence Day

Speaking at the ‘Tiranga Festival' event in Delhi on Pingali Venkaiah’s birth anniversary, Union Minister Amit Shah said that the campaign sends a message to the world that all Indians are working together for India’s development, prosperity, security, and culture. He remarked that every citizen's heart holds the Tiranga as a symbol of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.