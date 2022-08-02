Har Ghar Tiranga: Indian flag on your social media profile - join campaign and get certificate

This year, on August 15th, India will commemorate 75 years of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prompted all Indians to use the Indian flag, 'Tiranga', in their social media profile pictures from August 2nd to 15th to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Using the Indian flag as a profile image on all social media platforms similar to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, among others, is an element of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, which runs from August 13th to August 15th. The Prime Minister desires individuals to hoist the Indian flag in their homes to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. The Prime Minister intends to launch this social media profile picture campaign on August 2nd, the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the Indian flag.

How to Participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign?

People who wish to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign can get a temporary 'Tiranga' profile picture on Facebook until August 15. The feature, as the name implies, allows users to change their profile picture for a limited time only. When the time limit expires, the profile picture reverts to its original state.

How to change the Indian flag Profile on Facebook?

Follow the steps below to learn how to set a temporary 'Tiranga' profile picture:

Step 1: Locate and save an image of the Indian flag to use as your Facebook profile picture.

Step 2: Launch the Facebook app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 3: Go to your profile.

Step 4: Select the "Select profile picture" option.

Step 5: Choose the Indian flag image you want to use.

Step 6: Tap the Make Temporary option under the image.

Step 7: Select Custom from the menu.

Step 8: Enter the date and time you want to return to your old display picture, then tap "Set."

Step 9: Select "Save."

How to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate?

People can also receive the "Har Ghar Tiranaga" certificate. The certificate can be downloaded online from the harghartiranga.com website by the participants. As of August 1, 53 lakh flags had been pinned, and over 7 lakh selfies with the Tricolour had been uploaded to the portal. Schools and institutions are also organizing drawing, quizzes, and other competitions in various parts of the country to instill a sense of patriotism.

The Har Ghar Trianga certificate is available for download online. The steps are listed below.

Step1: Visit the official website- https://harghartiranga.com/

Step 2: Set your Profile Photo.

Step 3: Enter the name and mobile number. You may also continue with your Google account.

Step 4: Allow your location access to harghartiranga.com.

Step 5: Pin a Flag in your location.

Step 6: After the successful pin, you will receive a certificate. Download the certificate.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE