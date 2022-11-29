Global Technology Summit: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stresses on the importance of data

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered the inaugural address at the Global Technology Summit on Tuesday. The minister said that when it comes to India, our sense of technology has been very narrow. He further said that today, there's a completely different world where the building of deep strengths determines capabilities.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of data in today's day and age and quoted Clive Humby, a British mathematician and data science entrepreneur, to say that data is the new oil. The phrase plays on the point that what oil was to the 18th century, data is to the 21st century. It is a valuable resource from which value needs to be extracted properly.

