/Fresh snowfall transforms Gulmarg into winter wonderland, boosts Kashmir tourism hopes

Srinagar: With a fresh spell of snow over the higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir, the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg was abuzz with happy tourists witnessing a white-layered winter wonderland. The tourists were taken by surprise on Wednesday morning as the whole surrounding in Gulmarg was covered with a thick layer of snow.

Snowfall blanketed multiple high-altitude locations across Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baltal, Zojila Pass, Razdan Top, Gurez Valley, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali, and Tulail. Razdan Top in Bandipora recorded 2 inches of snow accumulation, while Sonamarg, Baltal, and Zojila Pass saw light dustings of 1–2 cm. Similar flurries of 1–2 cm graced Tulail, Sinthan Top, and Peer Ki Gali.

Tourists flocking to Gulmarg were thrilled and counted themselves as fortunate to have experienced a fresh snowfall that promised unforgettable memories from the iconic ski resort.

“I consider myself incredibly lucky to be here while it’s snowing. We weren’t expecting it, but it’s absolutely breathtaking. Everything feels safe, and I highly recommend everyone visit the Kashmir Valley. It’s truly paradise on earth. I have been here for the last four days, and it’s been great,” said Preeti from Mumbai.

Gulmarg Bowl along with the Apharwat has been completely covered with snow. The fresh snow has boosted its appeal for winter sports. Current temperatures hover between 0°C and 14°C, with several days of snowfall anticipated in November, setting the stage for enthusiasts.

“We were incredibly lucky to witness the snowfall. It’s the perfect timing. Kashmir truly is the heaven of India. Everyone should visit this stunning destination. The people here are so warm and friendly; every Indian must experience it,” said Tushar, a tourist.

The early onset of winter has thrilled tourists and residents alike, heralding a vibrant season for Kashmir’s snow-draped landscapes.

The tourism industry, which witnessed a big blow after the Pahalgam terror attack, is now hopeful that things will change in the coming winter season.

“We’re thrilled that the snow has finally arrived. All the activities here revolve around snow, and the moment it started falling, you could see the surge of tourists. It’s a huge boost for local employment. After the setback due to Pahalgam terror attack, tourism is steadily rebounding, and now, visitors are returning in full force,” said Mohd Saleem, a guide in Gulmarg.

Meteorologists forecast that the current wet spell, bringing light to moderate rain and snow, will continue for the next 8–10 hours before gradually easing.