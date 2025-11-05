A motorist rammed a vehicle into pedestrians and cyclists in a French island off the Atlantic coast on Wednesday (Nov 5) and critically injured nine people. The driver was detained by gendarmes. Among the injured, two were reported critical. The Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, said an investigation has been opened and he was heading to the scene. As per some reports, the 35-year-old Oleron resident “deliberately hit several pedestrians and cyclists” along a road joining two towns on the scenic island off the city of La Rochelle, prosecutor Arnaud Laraize said.